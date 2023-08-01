WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tara Kewalis, a 51-year-old Beacon Falls woman, will spend 21 months in prison for embezzling more than $254,000 from the Waterbury bank she worked at, according to announcement Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kewalis will spend three years on supervised released after her sentence ends.

Officials said that Kewalis was the president and CEO of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union when she made fake accounts and entries to embezzle money from the bank. She took the money from September 2016 until she was fired in March 2021.

She’s already paid $254,532 in restitution, but may end up owing more, according to officials.

She pleaded guilty in December to embezzlement by a credit union officer or employee. Her bond was revoked on July 17 when she violated the conditions of her release, according to officials.