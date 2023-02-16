MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former University of Connecticut student accused of killing two people pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges.

Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges in the shooting death of his high school friend, 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, in Derby.

Last week, Manfredonia pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree assault and home invasion in relation to the death of 62-year-old Ted DeMers, who was killed with a machete during a home invasion in Willington. Manfredonia is also accused of wounding an 80-year-old man and holding the homeowner hostage.

As part of the plea deals, he will serve 55 years in prison.

Manfredonia was arrested in Maryland in 2020 after a six-day manhunt that involved multiple police agencies, including the FBI. Manfredonia then reportedly forced Eisele’s girlfriend into a car to drive out of the state. She was found unharmed in New Jersey.

Manfredonia will be sentenced on April 19.