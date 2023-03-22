NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former West Haven city employee who pleaded guilty to a scheme to steal COVID-19 relief money was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

A judge sentenced John Bernardo, 66, to 13 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He also ordered Bernardo to pay $58,927.25 in restitution.

In 2021, Bernardo conspired with former West Haven state legislator Michael DiMassa to funnel more than $635,000 in bogus wire transfers to a shell company.

Bernardo had faced up to 30 years after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He’s out on a $250,000 bond and must report to prison on May 22.

DiMassa also pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is awaiting sentencing and has agreed to pay restitution of $1,216,541.80.

DiMassa’s wife, Lauren DiMassa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Thursday.

In December 2022, a jury found John Trasacco, whose companies received approximately $431,982 through the scheme, guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud. He is also awaiting sentencing.