Former Yale basketball captain settles sexual misconduct lawsuit with university

A former Yale basketball captain, who was expelled over sexual misconduct allegations, has settled his lawsuit with the university.

Jack Montague had been seeking monetary damages for his 2016 expulsion.

He denied the claims and was never criminally charged.

Montague’s attorney told News 8 that “the case was dismissed as a part of a resolution that was with the mutual satisfaction of all parties.”

