NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Yale University School of Medicine employee has pleaded guilty to stealing and selling more than $40 million in electronics from the university.

Jamie Petrone, 42, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, formerly of Naugatuck, CT, pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court.

According to the Department of Justice, she pleaded guilty to fraud and tax offenses related to her theft of $40 million in computer and electronic hardware from Yale University. Petrone was employed by the university in 2008 and most recently served as the Director of Finance and Administration for the Department of Emergency Medicine.

According to the DOJ, as part of her job responsibilities, Petrone had to authorize certain purchases as long as the purchase amount was below $10,000. Beginning at least as early as 2013, the DOJ said Petrone ordered, or caused others working for her to order, millions of dollars of electric hardware from Yale vendors using Yale Med funds and arranged to ship the stolen hardware to an out-of-state business in exchange for money.

In total, Petron caused a loss of approximately $40,502,200 to Yale, according to the DOJ. She also failed to pay taxes on the money she received from selling the stolen equipment, which caused a loss of $6,416,618 to the U.S. Treasury.

According to the DOJ, Petron has agreed to forfeit $560,421.14 that was seized from the Maziv Entertainment bank account, a 2014 Mercedes Benz G550, a 2017 Land Rover/Range Rover SV Autobiography, a 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium, a 2020 Mercedes Benz Model E450A, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade (4 Door Sport), and a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Petrone pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.