WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —Three men and one juvenile were arrested after crashing a stolen car and fleeing the scene in Wallingford on Monday, police said.

The East Windsor Police Department reached out to the Wallingford Police Department early Monday morning for assistance in locating a stolen 2021 Ford Explorer Sport Limited from their town. Wallingford PD responded to the area of 1406 Durham Rd., where East Windsor police believed the car was located.

The stolen car fled the scene and ended up crashing off the roadway on Route 68 after failing to negotiate the turn from High Hill Road, police said.

Four suspects, dressed in black, fled the accident scene on foot in the woods nearby. Police ended up finding the suspects hiding behind a nearby residence. All four were arrested and taken to WPD headquarters for processing.

Among those arrested were 18-year-old Edysael Lopez, 18-year-old Anthony Murphy of Hartford, and 18-year-old Maurice Brown of Hartford. The fourth suspect involved is a juvenile.

From left to right: Maurice Brown, Edysael Lopez, Anthony Murphy. Photos courtesy WPD

Murphy, Brown, and Lopez were all charged with larceny in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, and interfering with an officer. The three men are being held on a $25,000 bond each and are due in court on May 16.