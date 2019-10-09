Four passengers extricated after large van hits tree on Route 8 in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Derby was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after passengers had to be extricated from a large van that hit a tree.

The accident happened between Exits 17 and 18 at around 10:00 a.m. The scene was cleared by around 10:55 a.m.

First responders say there were 10 passengers in the large van; Four of the passengers had to be extricated.

State police said there are reported injuries. The extent of those injuries are not known at this time. The passengers have been transported to local hospitals.

Photo: The Storm Ambulance & Rescue Corps

