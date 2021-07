NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been displaced after a housefire broke out last night on Huntington Avenue.

The fire began before 9 p.m. Thursday night in the basement of the home on Huntington Avenue. Firefighters said everyone who lives there made it out safely.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 app and WTNH.com for further updates.