Four shootings in four days has New Haven city leaders, residents concerned

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Four shootings in four days has New Haven city officials concerned and community leaders fuming. They say not enough is being done to address the rapid rise in crime.

More people have been killed in New Haven this year than in all of last year. The mayor and city leaders say they’re doing all they can.

The mayor and local leaders went door to door to local businesses talking to them listening, trying to figure out how to respond to this as growing criticism continues from the community.

Brian Palomino’s family owns 360 Barbershop on Grand Avenue. He’s not just worried about his own safety, he’s worried about his customers too.

“We do not see police after a certain amount of time, after a certain hour,” Palomino said.

Four shootings in the last four days, two of them homicides, with most of them in Fair Haven, like the one on Tuesday night across the street from the barbershop.

The mayor and police department went door to door checking on local businesses, but there is growing criticism from community leaders that what the city is doing simply isn’t working to stem the tide of crime.

“Our team is very committed to ensuring the safety of the neighborhood. Now, it’s DEFCON 5. People are dying in this city and we have to go back to the table,” aid Safiq Abdussabur.

Beaver Hills Board of Alders candidate Shafiq Abdussabur says the city needs to redesign its approach to public safety. Part of that is making sure New Haven police officers feel supported, with more staffing and funding. The retired police sergeant says city hall fails to include all community stakeholders in its approach to fighting the violence.

“It is absolutely a challenge right now. I’m the first to say that we are understaffed. This is a problem that takes a lot of time to address,” Abdussabur said.

The city is holding a community meeting on Friday at 6 p.m. to address citizen concerns.