NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some sad news Sunday in New Haven: one of the city’s active firefighters has passed away.

William McMillian was a member of the New Haven Fire Department for nearly four years. Fire officials tell News 8 McMillian will be remembered as a loyal, hardworking, family man.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

McMillian was just 27-years-old.