Foxon Rd. at Clear Lake Rd. closed in North Branford following fatal crash

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver is dead following a motor vehicle crash in North Branford Friday afternoon.

North Branford Police Department tells us they responded to a crash at the intersection of Foxon Road and Clear Lake Road Friday afternoon.

Police and fire department members performed “extraordinary efforts”, but the driver died from their injuries.

Police say the identity of the driver has not been released.

The intersection where the crash occurred will be closed for an extended period of time.

The crash is under investigation. If anyone witnessed the accident or has information they are asked to call 203-485-2703.

