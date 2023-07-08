WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A free barbecue was held at the West Haven VA Hospital courtyard on Saturday for patients, visitors, staff and their families.

Many lined up for breakfast items and coffee in the morning, followed by a big barbecue featuring hundreds of freshly grilled burgers, hot dogs and salads served by 20 volunteers.

David Cox organized the event and tells News 8 that his dad was a patient at the hospital in 2017, and the staff gave his dad great care. This is his way of giving back.

“He was 93 years old, and he was having a tough time and if it wasn’t for this, he would have had to be institutionalized,” Cox said.

This is the tenth free barbecue David has organized at the VA hospital in West Haven since 2017.

“It means a lot that David actually comes in, he sets up, he brings in all his stuff its for our veterans, our staff and their families,” said Michael June, an employee at the hospital.