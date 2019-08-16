Free CB3B concert held amid tight security

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of kids packed the gym at Hillhouse High School for the free BC3B concert featuring some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including former contestant on The Voice and New Haven native Avery Wilson.

Wilson said, “To be honest, it feels good to see us coming together for something actually in New Haven. It’s where I’m from.”

Grammy winning Producer and New Haven native Troy Taylor was awarded the Key to the City.

“I couldn’t even imagine a key to the city, like, this city, New Haven? I’m speechless,” Taylor said.

The event was not without controversy after it was kicked off the New Haven Green by city leaders citing safety concerns and lack of manpower.

Police Chief Tony Reyes told News 8 at the time they wanted to ensure safety by moving the concert to a different location. And there was no shortage of security.

Gwendolyn Williams from the Youth Services Department said, “Any parent who sent their young people down here, first of all, thank you for entrusting us. They are safe.”

Ronald Huggins from the Youth Services Department added, “New Haven has brought the energy tonight and we are just extremely excited and glad it was able to work out.”

The kids were excited about this concert, but not so much about summer ending.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.