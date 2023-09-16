DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Griffith Health and Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck have partnered to offer another child passenger safety clinic by appointment on Tuesday, September 19th.

The clinics are to raise awareness for Child Passenger Safety Week and the risks involved with improperly installing car seats. A child under the age of 13 in involved in a crash from the passenger seat every 32 seconds, according to the U.S. Department of Health, and many of these injuries could be prevented with proper use of car seats.

The first clinic was Saturday morning at Griffin Faculty Physicians in Naugatuck. The clinic on the 19th will be from 3-5 p.m. at 4 Mountain St. in Derby.

For more information visit NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat.