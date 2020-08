NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now is your chance to get tested for COVID-19 in the Elm City. New Haven Public Health is hosting a free coronavirus testing event on the green.

The site will be up Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, they will be at Day and Chapel Street from noon to 5 p.m.

They will be using nasal swabs. You do not need an appointment.