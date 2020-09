HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A free coronavirus testing site is opening up today in Hamden.

The testing site is a part of a partnership between the town, the Cornell Scott-Hill Health center and Quinnipiack Valley Health District.

If you’re interested, just head to the Keefe Community Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today. Walk-up testing is happening in the parking lot near George Street.

Again, it’s completely free to people who live in Hamden.