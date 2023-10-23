NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Underserved populations in New Haven will receive some help this week when a free dental clinic comes to the city.

The Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach will be at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on Friday and Saturday. The clinic, which is first-come, first-served, will start at 8 a.m. and remain open until it reaches capacity.

About 1,400 people are expected to attend.

“New Haven is a community of real need here,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Elicker said that the Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach was hoping for 800 volunteers. Instead, it has more than 1,000.

“That’s everything from dentists and hygienists to people that are helping facilitate crowds that are likely to show up,” he said.

Insurance is not needed, and patients will receive care no matter what their economic situation is.

The clinic rotates to different locations around the state. In addition to dental work, the Fair Haven Health Clinic will also be on hand with COVID-19 and flu vaccines.