WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury elementary school students have the chance to receive free glasses through a new program.

Waterbury Bridge to Success, Vision to Learn, and Waterbury Public Schools teamed-up to provide vision services to over 170 students at Duggan Elementary School, providing vision screenings, eye exams, and the provision of glasses at no cost to the students.

The students received their vision screenings and exams already. On Monday morning, they’ll receive their glasses at the school.