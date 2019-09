HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is an effort helping Hamden job-seekers get a leg-up on the job hunt on Friday.

The State Department of Labor is hosting free training and employment workshops this month to help people aged 40 and over navigate the sometimes stressful process of finding a job.

The first workshop will be Friday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Hamden American Job Center.

If you can’t make it Friday, there’s another one on Monday, September 23rd.