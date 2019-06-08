New Haven

Friday is National Donut Day!

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:55 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 08:00 PM EDT

DERBY (WTNH) - Today is National Donut Day!

This food holiday dates back all the way to the 1930s, before food holidays were so trendy. 

It was established by The Salvation Army and honors women volunteers who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Heav'nly Donuts in Derby celebrated this morning, with a surge of customers picking up dozens of handmade donuts. They said their business gets a bump in sales for these food holidays. 

"People talk about it," said owner Ernie Badas. "They get that idea in their head, so they're going to go out and buy donuts." Heavn'ly donuts also offered a free donut for every medium coffee as "a little 'thank you' to customers," Badas said.

National Donut Day falls on the first Friday of June; there's actually a second National Donut Day in November but like many "food holidays," its origins are unclear. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Win a Family Prize Pack
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win a Family Prize Pack

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center