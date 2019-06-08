Friday is National Donut Day!
DERBY (WTNH) - Today is National Donut Day!
This food holiday dates back all the way to the 1930s, before food holidays were so trendy.
It was established by The Salvation Army and honors women volunteers who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.
Heav'nly Donuts in Derby celebrated this morning, with a surge of customers picking up dozens of handmade donuts. They said their business gets a bump in sales for these food holidays.
"People talk about it," said owner Ernie Badas. "They get that idea in their head, so they're going to go out and buy donuts." Heavn'ly donuts also offered a free donut for every medium coffee as "a little 'thank you' to customers," Badas said.
National Donut Day falls on the first Friday of June; there's actually a second National Donut Day in November but like many "food holidays," its origins are unclear.
