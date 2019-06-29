Friday night shootings in Hamden, New Haven might be connected, police say

(WTNH)–Police believe a shooting at a Hamden house party on Friday evening is connected to a shooting that left an 8-year-old boy injured in New Haven, later that same night.

The 8-year-old boy is recovering after being shot while inside a first floor bedroom in a house on Thompson Street. Police believe several shots were fired at the house.

A bullet hole in the bedroom window of the house on Thompson Street. The 8-year-old was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers on patrol in the Newhallville neighborhood head gunfire just after 11 p.m. Friday night and responded to the house.

The child’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Around 9:00 p.m. Friday evening, someone opened fire in the middle of a party of 500 people on Choate Avenue. 5 people ended up in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Three have been released from the hospital, and two are still being treated. All injuries are non-life threatening.

Police and K-9 searched Friday night and Saturday for the suspect, who is still at large.

He’s described as a light-skinned, thin black male in his 20’s with pock marks on his face. He was wearing a black hat backwards, a t-shirt, and bluejeans.

News 8 attended a press conference held by Hamden’s mayor and acting police chief on Saturday afternoon. They want the public to come forward with tips, and perhaps any surveillance video, that might lead them to the suspect.

The party was advertised on Facebook. Some officers were around the area at 7:30 p.m. because of trespassing complaints by nearby residents.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp released a statement in regards to the Thompson Street shooting,

“I ask all New Haven residents to imagine the anguish felt today by the family of the eight-year-old, innocent victim of last night’s reckless shooting, and recommit themselves to the efforts of city officials, civic leaders, and the faith community to curb gun violence…No family should find itself in the crosshairs of the artificial bravado guns promote among some people; we’ve made strides in New Haven these years to reduce violent crime but clearly a stubborn gun culture persists.” New Haven Mayor Toni Harp

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng released a statement in regards to the Choate Avenue shooting,