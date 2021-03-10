 

Friends, community remember 59-year-old man who died in Hamden late-night house fire

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors were shocked after finding out their neighbor, 59-year-old Frank Mongiero died in a fire Tuesday night inside his home on Hill Street. 

His neighbor Denise said she had just spoken with him the day before while he was outside washing his car.

She said, “Then you wake up at twelve o’clock and you see every fire truck in the world seems like here. Back to back, they were lined up on my driveway. There were rescue trucks on my driveway.”

The tragic news hit longtime friend and lodge brother Steve Mullins like a ton of bricks.

“I didn’t expect this to be the first thing I heard this morning and it’s been a tough day get through,” Mullins said.

Mullins said Frank was his mentor and the past master of Annawon Lodge in West Haven. He also owned Big John’s Deli on Jones Hill Road in West Haven. He also said Frank always had a smile on his face and brought joy to those around him.

In a post Mullins writes: “My heart in the hearts of the Annawon Lodge brothers throughout the state of Connecticut are profoundly heavy and sad today. Until we meet again in that lodge on high, brother.”

