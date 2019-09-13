Fright Haven attraction opens its haunted doors on Friday the 13th

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An indoor haunted house attraction in Connecticut will be opening its doors on, of all days, Friday the 13th in September.

Fright Haven in Stratford will be open for a what will likely be frightful night at 7 p.m. The haunted attraction is filled with animatronics, monsters, and all creatures of the night.

The attraction will be open all of September and October. You can buy tickets on their website.

Former News 8 host Ryan Kristafer took a trip to Fright Haven before. Check out the video below for an exclusive look!