From fashion to function: New Haven designer Neville Wisdom creates face masks during coronavirus pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven fashion designer trades in his runway and bridal looks for face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

For 25 years, Neville Wisdom has been creating runway and bridal looks. Now, that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down his business, he’s focused on face masks.

News 8 caught up with Wisdom in his Westville studio Tuesday. He says once the CDC recommended everyone wear them, he and his team got to work.

The masks they make are double-sided cotton. Wisdom says he’s donating some to the staff at the VA Hospital and others in need. The Town of Hamden just commissioned 75, and the City of New Haven put in an order for 200.

At a time when all small businesses are struggling, this is a lifeline for this one.

Wisdom says he doesn’t “do anything unless it’s fun and interesting and people need whatever they can to lift their spirits in a way. So why be boring or drab in this boring or drab circumstance.”

He says the reaction has been overwhelming. Wisdom made a batch of floral masks, and they sold out in a day. Right now his team is working on a solid color batch.

The masks sell for $10 on their website: https://www.nevillewisdom.com/mask.

He says right now they are out of stock, but should have more available by the weekend.