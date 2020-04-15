From fashion to function: New Haven designer Neville Wisdom creates face masks during coronavirus pandemic

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven fashion designer trades in his runway and bridal looks for face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

For 25 years, Neville Wisdom has been creating runway and bridal looks. Now, that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down his business, he’s focused on face masks.

News 8 caught up with Wisdom in his Westville studio Tuesday. He says once the CDC recommended everyone wear them, he and his team got to work.

The masks they make are double-sided cotton. Wisdom says he’s donating some to the staff at the VA Hospital and others in need. The Town of Hamden just commissioned 75, and the City of New Haven put in an order for 200.

At a time when all small businesses are struggling, this is a lifeline for this one.

Wisdom says he doesn’t “do anything unless it’s fun and interesting and people need whatever they can to lift their spirits in a way. So why be boring or drab in this boring or drab circumstance.”

He says the reaction has been overwhelming. Wisdom made a batch of floral masks, and they sold out in a day. Right now his team is working on a solid color batch.

The masks sell for $10 on their website: https://www.nevillewisdom.com/mask.

He says right now they are out of stock, but should have more available by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Fashion designer Nevill Wisdom makes face masks to keep business afloat during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion designer Nevill Wisdom makes face masks to keep business afloat during pandemic"

New Haven art store owner fights to keep his doors open for students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven art store owner fights to keep his doors open for students"

New Haven confirms more positive cases, deaths due to coronavirus, Clifford Beers offering 'warm line' as compassionate ear for community during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven confirms more positive cases, deaths due to coronavirus, Clifford Beers offering 'warm line' as compassionate ear for community during pandemic"

Photographer takes 'newborn' photos of food to help Milford businesses

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Photographer takes 'newborn' photos of food to help Milford businesses"

Employees of highway rest stops in Milford, Darien say facilities weren't disinfected after workers tested positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Employees of highway rest stops in Milford, Darien say facilities weren't disinfected after workers tested positive for coronavirus"

Evidence suggests spread of coronavirus may be slowing down in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Evidence suggests spread of coronavirus may be slowing down in CT"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss