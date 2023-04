HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A construction company based out of Brooklyn, New York, is relocating its headquarters to Hamden, Connecticut.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced FullStack Modular will move to Edmund Street in Hamden. The company designs mid to high-rise multi-family buildings in addition to hotels and student housing.

Lamont said the company plans to invest about $12 million into the local economy and hopes to add more than 100 new jobs in the area.