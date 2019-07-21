Fundraiser held to support teenage amputee

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–People in New Haven came together Saturday to support a teenager who had her arms and legs amputated.

A fundraiser was held at Edgewood Park to raise money for 16-year-old Jalyn Hunter.

She suffered an infection in her appendix back in April, which turned septic. That forced doctors to amputate her limbs in order to save her life.

“Nobody ever thinks ‘oh this is going to happen to me. I’m gonna lose my legs, gonna lose my hands’. Stuff like that. But, I can say I’m getting through it, and I’m gonna keep getting through it.” Jalyn Hunter

The money from the fundraiser will go towards covering medical expenses.

