WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A community fundraising effort to pay for DNA testing on a Jane Doe case finally helped identify a woman found dead in 1979, West Haven police announced on Thursday.

Sarah “Sally” Tatham Abbott’s skeletal remains were found 44 years ago on what was then known as the New Haven Water Company property on Derby Avenue, according to West Haven police. She was 29 years old when she disappeared in 1970 from New Haven.

Even though she has been identified, authorities have not been able to come to a definitive conclusion on her cause and manner of death.

“If nothing else, the identification of Ms. Abbott brings closure to a family that has been ‘searching for sally’ for over half a century,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Othram, a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy, was able to help identify her, according to West Haven police. Several state agencies partner with the business in order to get new leads on Jane and John Doe cases.

The community helped to fully fund the testing for Abbott’s case, according to officials.

Anyone with information on her death is asked to call West Haven police.