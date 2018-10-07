Funeral arrangements announced following Cheshire teacher's death Cheshire Herald Megumi Yamamoto (Photo Courtesy: Cheshire Herald) [ + - ] Video

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) - Funeral arrangements have been made following the death of a beloved teacher in Cheshire.

A service for Megumi Yamamoto will be held at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. before she is buried at Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the same funeral home.

Yamamoto's body was found on Wednesday night in a wooded area near Marion Avenue and Mixville Road.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.