(WTNH) — The town of Orange is honoring Fire Marshal Tim Smith. A funeral was held Saturday morning.

Smith died last weekend in a car crash while heading home after a house fire. He became a firefighter in Orange in 1984, becoming Fire Marshal five years later.

He leaves behind two daughters and his girlfriend. He was 56 years old.

The Orange Fire Department lined the streets and saluted as Smith’s body was transported to Milford Funeral Home on January 20. A wake was held on Friday.