Funeral services to be held for Cheshire teacher

Cheshire Herald Megumi Yamamoto (Photo Courtesy: Cheshire Herald)

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) - Friends and family are getting a final chance to say their goodbyes to a beloved teacher in Cheshire on Wednesday.

The community was rattled after the news of Megumi Yamamoto being found dead about a half a mile from her home last Wednesday.

A service for Yamamoto is planned for Wednesday morning at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.