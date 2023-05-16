Posters from the New Haven Science Fair

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in the Elm City competed in the annual New Haven Science Fair on Tuesday, showcasing their months-long projects.

Approximately 8,000 students across the city participate in the science fair, from pre-kindergarten through grade 12. Students are urged to use critical thinking skills, knowledge of the scientific process, and communication to showcase their hands-on projects.

Projects touched on scientific subjects like tornadoes, electricity, and bacteria.

On Tuesday, students were interviewed by judges at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at Hillhouse High School.

Students from Fair Haven School shared their projects with the judges | Photos courtesy Paula Gallagi, Fair Haven 5th grade science teacher

The public is invited to view the projects from 1 to 7 p.m., followed by a second viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

An awards ceremony is set to take place Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the Hillhouse auditorium.

Find more information about the fair here.