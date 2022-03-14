BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — G-Zen in Branford is closing but the owners are opening a new restaurant called G-Monkey in West Hartford. They are evolving their brand from a vegan sit-down restaurant to vegan fast food.

“We’re gonna keep some of the favorites from G-Zen and bring them to G-Monkey in West Hartford. So G-Monkey, the food truck has all kinds of veggie burgers, sweet potato fries, great salads. We’re gonna continue on with the food truck menu in West Hartford,” said Mark Shadle of G-Zen.

G-Zen will close at the end of April. G-Monkey will open on New Park Avenue in West Hartford sometime this spring.

G-Zen gift cards will be accepted at G-Monkey.