NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers with the Garden Club of New Haven have arranged and delivered floral arrangements to nonprofits around the city for 25 years.

“Everyone loves it,” said Carol Warner, the chairperson of the holiday arrangement workshop. “It’s everyone’s favorite event of the year.”

Monday, festive holiday arrangements were crafted by hand at Edgerton Park’s carriage house.

“It’s a great way for our members to get together and enjoy making arrangements and know they’re being sent out into the community,” Warner said.

The volunteers made 125 floral arrangements, which were delivered to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and soup kitchens.

“Unfortunately, many people in nursing homes don’t have people to visit them very often,” said Cordalie Benoit, the president of the garden club. “Any opportunity to give them something special is great for them and warms our hearts, also.”