SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were taken to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital following a gas leak and explosion in Seymour Tuesday, according to officials.

Just before 2 p.m., officials responded to a report of an explosion with a potential fire on Maple Street. Upon arrival, officials found three victims, two who were burned seriously and one with minor burns, according to Seymour Police Chief John Bucherati.

Two were brought to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital and officials are unsure of their conditions at this time, Seymour Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Edwards said. One person refused treatment.

Officials found there was a gas leak, which is now under investigation by the Seymour Fire Marshal’s office, the detective bureau of Seymour police and the state fire marshal’s office.

Edwards said it is under control and gas has been shut down to the building. Police are on scene along with the propane company trying to determine what happened.

Red Cross is heading to the scene to help five people who are displaced, officials said.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.