NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A section of Elm Street in North Haven is closed off after reports of a gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

North Haven Police reported around 2:30 p.m., the incident involved an external gas leak on the side of the road near 101 Elm Street.

Please avoid the area of the 100 block of Elm St. Roads in the area have been closed off for a reported gas leak. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect delays / re-routing. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) November 10, 2021

The closures are expected to remain in place for several hours. Drivers should expect delays and to be rerouted.

Emergency crews are on the scene.