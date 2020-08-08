Gateway Community College to distribute diplomas to graduates Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Gateway Community College Class of 2020 will finally receive their diplomas.

Gateway is holding a drive-thru diploma pick-up on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their North Haven Campus.

Along with the diploma, students will receive a virtual commencement program and an invitation to walk in the 2021 commencement ceremony.

Graduates are asked to hand-in their student ID or present a photo ID and arrive at the time assigned to them.

Around 400 students are expected to attend.