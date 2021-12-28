Gateway Community College to shift to remote operations Wednesday, Thursday

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gateway_Community_College_shuts_off_wate_0_45915288_ver1_1529567030525.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gateway Community College is shifting to remote operations for the rest of the week.

In a statement to the college community Tuesday, Gateway’s CEO William Brown said the move is out of an abundance of caution due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29 through Thursday, Dec. 30, only essential (Level 1) employees, as previously determined by their respective department leaders, should report to campus. All other employees are advised to continue to fulfill the requirements of their roles remotely.

Employees who have to come to campus to retrieve items necessary for remote work can do so Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Students with clinical rotations, internships and other in-person, off-campus commitments are to follow the requirements of their programs and host agencies, Brown said. CNA and other on-ground certificate courses, along with scheduled placement testing, should shift to a remote format during the next few days if possible.

The college is closed Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day.

Brown said the college will continue to provide any updates to protocol and safety requirements as needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Elicker outlines plan for distributing at-home COVID-19 tests

News /

Hundreds of people lining up to get COVID-19 tests as state’s positivity rate spikes

News /

Community rallies around Hamden family whose Pride flag was vandalized twice over Christmas weekend

News /

Break-in and theft at New Haven's Fantasy of Lights, PD investigating

News /

Report finds Naugatuck police sergeant was justified in September 2020 use of force incident

News /

New Haven suspends several in-person services, programs to prevent spread of COVID

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss