Gateway Community College to shift to remote operations Wednesday, Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gateway Community College is shifting to remote operations for the rest of the week.

In a statement to the college community Tuesday, Gateway’s CEO William Brown said the move is out of an abundance of caution due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29 through Thursday, Dec. 30, only essential (Level 1) employees, as previously determined by their respective department leaders, should report to campus. All other employees are advised to continue to fulfill the requirements of their roles remotely.

Employees who have to come to campus to retrieve items necessary for remote work can do so Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Students with clinical rotations, internships and other in-person, off-campus commitments are to follow the requirements of their programs and host agencies, Brown said. CNA and other on-ground certificate courses, along with scheduled placement testing, should shift to a remote format during the next few days if possible.

The college is closed Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day.

Brown said the college will continue to provide any updates to protocol and safety requirements as needed.