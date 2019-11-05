Gender neutrality hits ballot in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– People aren’t the only things being voted on. Gender neutrality is hitting the ballot in Southbury.

The fourth question on the ballot in Southbury is to vote for an option to have gender neutral titles. The proposed revision through the charter would change the title of “Selectmen” to “Selectperson.”



Emily Harrison, a Candidate for Board of Selectmen said, “This came about every five years. You have to go in and look at your charter and decide if you are going to make some revisions and it was that committee that came together that decided it was perhaps and important time to bring this to the voters and let them choose.”

Ethel Greenblatt said, “Why should you be voting for a woman and calling her a man?”

Michael Herrick added, “I think it’s being to politically correct. and It creates a conflict with our sense of tradition in this country.”

Lisa Majewski told News 8, “I think we need to mess with history a little bit.”

One voter said, “I think it’s about time we said select person.” Why? “Because if she’s a woman then she shouldn’t be called a man.”

Joanne Nelson added, “I think whoever is elected should have their choice of how they would like to be addressed.”