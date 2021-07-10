‘Get vaccinated, get free gas!’: Health officials hold vaccination clinic in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you feel like you’ve seen gas prices get higher lately — what would you say to 10 bucks of free gas, plus a COVID shot?

In New Haven, health officials held a vaccination clinic at the Forbes gas station on Forbes Avenue Saturday. Community members could get $10 of gas for no charge, plus either a $10 Dunkin’ gift card or a ticket to Quassy Amusement Park.

“We’re trying to make it easy with folks and make it so that no one has any excuse not to get vaccinated, there’s pop-ups all over the city, there’s lots of good reasons to get vaccinated,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“To date, we’ve done over 220 pop-ups across the city, we already have 189 reoccurring clinics happening throughout the city. We want to make sure that access is not an issue for our community members,” added Maritza Bond, health director for the City of New Haven.

The free clinic offered the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.