Getting arts programming off the ground in New Haven in the age of COVID

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting arts programming off the ground in the age of COVID-19. Wednesday, city leaders in New Haven gave an update on current event guidance and protocols.

They shared ideas with arts and cultural organizations, artists, and event organizers on how they should proceed with planning art shows in the coming weeks and months.

“Are there adequate hand-washing facilities in your setups? If there’s a question of whether you need a handwashing facility, always ere on the side of ‘yes, I need an additional one.’ One handwashing facility will never be adequate — you should at least have two or more.”

This update comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement that New Haven’s International Festival of Arts and Ideas will go on this summer.