Gil on the Go: Live at the Milford Green

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is making his way to communities across the state every Friday in October for our Gil on the Go series!

This week, Gil is live at the Milford Green.

Milford is known as “A Small City with a Big Heart!”

RELATED: United Way of Milford serving more local families amid pandemic

The area was first known as “Wepawaug,” and settlers purchased it from Ansantawae, chief sachem of the Paugusset Tribe in 1639. Milford’s early industries included agriculture, shipbuilding, and oystering. The local harbor made it easier to trade on the open seas. The leather industry was brought to the city in the early 1900s.

During World War II, the industry developed further to support the war effort. Post-WWII, other industries made their way to Milford, including companies Bic and Schick.

The Connecticut Post Mall was originally built as an open-air mall in 1960, following the completion of Interstate-95. The mall became an enclosed building in 1990.

Subway is now one of the fastest-growing franchised restaurants in the world. It all started in Bridgeport in 1965 as “Pete’s Super Submarines.” Today, the Subway world headquarters is in Milford. Also, Subway founder Fred DeLuca lived in Milford at one point.

17 miles of Long Island Sound stretches across the city, with several beaches to visit. One of them being Silver Sands State Park, which has a boardwalk visitors can walk on year-round.

The annual Milford Oyster Festival is the place to be in mid-August. From live music to local vendors, carnival rides, and tens of thousands of oysters available to eat, it’s a weekend people from all over come to enjoy. This year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are plans underway for the 2021 Milford Oyster Festival.

There’s one more chance to see Gil on the Go! On Oct. 30, he will be in East Windsor.