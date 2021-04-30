Gil on the Go: Live from Wooster Square Park in New Haven

This May, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is traveling around Connecticut for Gil on the Go!

April 30, he will be forecasting the weather live in Wooster Square Park in New Haven.

This time of year, folks from all over flock to the park to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom. Due to the pandemic, the past two annual Cherry Blossom Festivals were canceled. However, next year’s festival is already scheduled for April 24, 2022!

After the City of New Haven removed the Christopher Columbus statue from Wooster Square in summer 2020, the Wooster Square Monument Committee is looking for new ideas and designs that could take its spot and represent Italian-American heritage. More information here.

News 8 Anchor Laura Hutchinson visited one of the Elm City’s local businesses: Skappo Italian Wine Bar. They are ‘Back in Business’, and you can find out more about Laura’s visit on Good Morning Connecticut at 6.

Where will Gil be next Friday? Stay with Good Morning Connecticut to find out.

