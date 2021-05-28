Gil on the Go: Madison Town Green

New Haven

This May, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is traveling around Connecticut for Gil on the Go!

On Friday, May 28, Gil will forecast the weather live at the Madison Town Green! It all starts on Good Morning Connecticut at 4.

News 8 Anchor Laura Hutchinson visited one of Madison’s local businesses: Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale. They are “Back in Business,” and you can find out more about Laura’s visit on Good Morning CT at 6.

This is Gil’s last stop this time around. Stay tuned for when Gil will be back on the go!

