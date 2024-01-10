GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Where you lead, I will follow…to Guilford?

The Firelight Event, a festival for “Gilmore Girls” addicts — er, fans — is returning to Connecticut. While “Gilmore Girls” takes place in the fictional town of Stars Hollow (with the show filmed outside of Connecticut), the event hopes to step in to provide that small-town, quirky charm viewers love.

The event will be held from Oct. 18-20 and include meet and greet events, a stress tap dancing class, trivia challenges, a town hall debate, moving showings and a costume contest, among others. Some members of the cast are also expected to be in attendance.

Don’t worry – they’ll have coffee, coffee, coffee!

Devon Sorvari (who played love interest Logan’s sister, Honor Huntzberger), Kathleen Wilhoite (who played Luke’s sister, Liz), Aris Alvarado (who played Luke’s Diner chef, Caesar), Vanessa Marano (who played Luke’s daughter, April), Scott Cohen ( who played Lorelai’s season one love interest, Max), Emily Kuroda (who played Mrs. Kim) are expected to attend.