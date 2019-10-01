Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Milford closes for good

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford location for Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is closed for good.

Through a Facebook post, the buffet restaurant announced Tuesday they officially closed their Milford establishment on Monday, September 30th. The Milford restaurant’s Facebook page has since been taken down.

We wish to inform the public that Connecticut Golden Corral closed its doors at 9PM on Sept. 30, 2019. It has been a privilege serving our loyal customers and fans who regularly traveled from across our state and New York to dine here with family and friends. We especially appreciate the many staff members for their contributions, their smiles, and their hard work. Golden Corral Buffet & Grill of Milford

The Milford location was the only Golden Corral in Connecticut. It opened in 2017.

