WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A professional golf player was at the Farm’s Country Club in Wallingford on Monday to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.



Jim Hanlon played a golf marathon from sunup until sundown.



“I teed off at 4:45 this morning and play until dark. Last year I played 252 holes, the goal this year naturally is 253,” Hanlon said.



Last year’s golf marathon raised more than $32,000 for charity. Hanlon says he’ll play more golf Monday than he will for the rest of the year.