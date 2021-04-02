Good Friday acts of kindness: Newtown, Wolcott HS kids help Waterbury homeless shelter

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury’s St. Vincent DePaul Mission Shelter on Benedict Street has been a place where the homeless can heal and try and regroup. On Good Friday, kids from Wolcott High School dropped by trying to deliver clothes, toiletries and other items the homeless families could use in their daily lives.

It was part of a three-month mission of knocking on doors to raise money for the items that made up the special Easter Weekend deliveries.

“It makes me happy that I’m helping people,” said Anuska Patel, who came up with the idea with her schoolmate, Aurora Nasufi.

“I think it’s really important to help people out during these tough times,” she said.

Workers at the shelter greeted them with open arms and smiles through their facemasks.

“Oh my God it’s amazing,” one worker said. “It’s just heartwarming.”

They say whenever anyone comes by to donate snacks and t-shirts, they’re giving the homeless more than just food and clothing.

“They symbolize hope and compassion,” said Derek Bruzas, the Director of Operations at the shelter. “We’re proud of them and grateful.”

After the kids from Wolcott High School did their good deed, another group representing the fourth-grade religious education class from St. Rose of Lima parish in Newtown came with donations, too, and letters the kids wrote to those who stay at the shelter.

Melinda Monson, who delivered the items, read part of one of those letters from the kids:

“We will always keep you in our prayers,” one letter read. “Always keep your faith and your courage. You will find a home one day. We hope this letter makes your day.”

During the winter, about 125 families and individuals rely on the shelter. Now, that number is at about 50 because of COVID safety guidelines.