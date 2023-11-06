WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When Jan Tavella of West Haven saw that “Good Morning America” was looking for the world’s biggest New York Jets fan, she knew she had to apply.



The “Good Morning America” crew stopped by Tavela’s home in West Haven on Halloween morning to give her a surprise.

The crew gave Tavela some New York Jets swag and tickets to the team’s game on Monday night at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey.



Tavela said she credits her late father for turning her into a New York Jets fan. She even wore his New York Jets jacket in her interview with “Good Morning America.”



“I wear the jacket and cheer for the team. It just, you know it brings back so many great memories of him and Sundays with the big, Italian family and the pasta and the jets in the background. A lot of yelling, learning new words. So, it’s nice to have that bond even though he’s not with us anymore,” Tavella said.



Tavella dressed the part for the game in her New York Jets merch. Out of respect, her husband wore green without a Jets logo — for good reason, he’s a Buffalo Bills fan.



“My husband could have left his green shirt home tonight. I definitely would have taken my dad. He would have gotten a kick out of this,” Tavella said.