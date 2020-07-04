Good Samaritan passing by rescues two people from burning house in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is being called a hero for helping save a grandmother in a wheelchair and her grandson from a house fire in New Haven.

Firefighters were called to a home on Beacon Avenue Wednesday night. But before they got there, Nick Ricci was driving past the home.

He jumped out of his car and ran into the home, finding a man and his grandmother in the kitchen. The grandmother was in a wheelchair, but the wheels were stuck.

Ricci and the grandson were able to unlock the wheels and get the grandmother out safely.

Ricci said, “I was just doing what any American would do. We all have to look out for each other. I noticed there were no first responders there. Yes, there were people on the front lawn but you never know if someone can’t get out if there is a baby or kid. So it’s the right thing to do to at least go check to make sure everyone got out.”

Ricci and the grandson then ran back into the building to save the woman’s pet birds. The grandmother, grandson, and Ricci all escaped the fire unharmed.