Good Samaritan passing by rescues two people from burning house in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is being called a hero for helping save a grandmother in a wheelchair and her grandson from a house fire in New Haven.

Firefighters were called to a home on Beacon Avenue Wednesday night. But before they got there, Nick Ricci was driving past the home.

He jumped out of his car and ran into the home, finding a man and his grandmother in the kitchen. The grandmother was in a wheelchair, but the wheels were stuck.

Ricci and the grandson were able to unlock the wheels and get the grandmother out safely.

Ricci said, “I was just doing what any American would do. We all have to look out for each other. I noticed there were no first responders there. Yes, there were people on the front lawn but you never know if someone can’t get out if there is a baby or kid. So it’s the right thing to do to at least go check to make sure everyone got out.”

Ricci and the grandson then ran back into the building to save the woman’s pet birds. The grandmother, grandson, and Ricci all escaped the fire unharmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Good Samaritan passing by rescues two people from burning house in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Samaritan passing by rescues two people from burning house in New Haven"

Anti-Fourth of July protest in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Anti-Fourth of July protest in New Haven"

Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue beheaded, police investigating

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue beheaded, police investigating"

Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded"

Dr. Robert Porzio -- Waterbury Christopher Columbus Statue

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Robert Porzio -- Waterbury Christopher Columbus Statue"

David X. Sullivan -- Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "David X. Sullivan -- Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss