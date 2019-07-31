Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning car

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Two Good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after pulling a driver from a burning car in Milford over the weekend.

The car burst into flames after plowing head-on into a tree, with the driver inside.

Mark Bernier and a second Good Samaritan, Jake Tymon, happened to be driving down the winding stretch of West River Street when they saw the scene.

“We started talking to him and he had so much pain he couldn’t get out of the vehicle,” Bernier said. “We coached him to slide out of the vehicle a little bit. He did, got on to the road but he couldn’t move anymore.”

The victim suffered serious injuries internally and to both his legs and hips.

Bernier continued, “He laid on his back and we dragged across the street onto the neighbor’s lawn.”

Bernier said it didn’t hit them until after the fire was doused, how much danger they were all in. But he shunned any mention of being a hero.

Bernier believes most people would have taken the same risks to save the stranger.

“If I was there five minutes later, it would be a little problem,” Bernier said.

The driver of the car is expected to live. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

